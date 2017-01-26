Man with stolen license plate on his car steals from CVS

Man at Westlake CVS (Photo: CVS surveillance camera)

Anyone with information can call Westlake Police at 440.871.3311.

The man shown in the surveillance video is accused of stealing $36 worth of 5 hour energy drinks from the CVS store at Detroit and Bradley roads at about 10:30 a/m/ Wednesday.

Police added that the license plate on the car he drove to CVS, a gold Chevrolet Impala, was stolen from the owner some time ago.

Police say the man was in the same store the previous day (Tuesday) and is believed to have committed a similar theft at that time as well.

Gold Chevrolet Impala (Photo: CVS surveillance video)





