Man with stolen license plate on his car steals from CVS

WKYC 3:34 PM. EST January 26, 2017

Anyone with information can call  Westlake Police at 440.871.3311.

The man shown in the surveillance video is accused of stealing $36 worth of 5 hour energy drinks from the CVS store at Detroit and Bradley roads at about 10:30 a/m/ Wednesday.

Police added that the license plate on the car he drove to CVS, a gold Chevrolet Impala,  was stolen from the owner some time ago.

Police say the man was in the same store the previous day (Tuesday) and is believed to have committed a similar theft at that time as well. 

