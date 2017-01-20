WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Man, woman arrested for U.S. Bank robbery today

WKYC 6:12 PM. EST January 20, 2017

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police responded to 2132 Brookpark Road to the U.S. Bank for a robbery about 3 p.m. today (Friday)

Police say the two suspects and their vehicle were stopped at W 125th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Police say they arrested both a man and a woman. Police say the woman was the robber and entered the bank and passed a note to the teller.

Police say no weapon was seen. The woman told police that the man in the car had a gun.

The woman took $2,121 from the bank. The incident remains under investigation.

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories