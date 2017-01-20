Man, woman arrested for U.S. Bank robbery today

Female suspect in bank robbery (Photo: U.S. Bank surveillance camera)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police responded to 2132 Brookpark Road to the U.S. Bank for a robbery about 3 p.m. today (Friday)

Police say the two suspects and their vehicle were stopped at W 125th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Police say they arrested both a man and a woman. Police say the woman was the robber and entered the bank and passed a note to the teller.

Police say no weapon was seen. The woman told police that the man in the car had a gun.

The woman took $2,121 from the bank. The incident remains under investigation.

Male suspect in bank robbery (Photo: U.S. Bank surveillance camera)

(© 2017 WKYC)