Mansfield woman still missing after 3 months

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- Holly Crider was reported missing nearly three months ago.

There have been no confirmed sightings of the Mansfield resident and mother of three since.

Police say they've hit roadblocks in the case, with no tips or leads on her whereabouts.

"It’s like she’s just disappeared," said Mansfield Police Captain Shari Robertson. "It’s like she’s literally just gone, and we have no leads to tell how, where, when, what."

Crider, 38, was reported missing by her estranged husband on March 30. She was last seen in the 500 block of Allison Avenue near Burns Street, where she lived in an apartment.

Detective Rich Miller, who's investigating the case, said Crider has previously left for periods of time, but she's never gone this long without contacting family or friends.

Miller said he learned Crider, who has health issues, may have received a terminal diagnosis and told friends and family she wanted to travel, although that remains unconfirmed.

Robertson said the department's run into roadblocks receiving information from Crider's doctors because of HIPAA restrictions, but it's believed Crider missed a few scheduled medical appointments.

Police reported Crider takes medications and requires constant oxygen.

“We can’t say that foul play was involved, nor can we rule it out," Robertson said.

Officers checked vacant buildings in the area Crider was last seen shortly after she was reported missing per normal department protocol, but nothing was found, Robertson said.

“Any time a person goes missing, it is a concern. In this case, since she has been reported missing, we have nothing," she said. "As more time passes, and you still have nothing, it obviously brings some concerns up."

Robertson also said a tip came in the last few weeks that Crider might have been seen in an apartment on the city's south side.

The police department checked the apartment, as well as several surrounding apartments, but there were no signs of Crider, Robertson said.

"It's very frustrating for us, just given the fact that she's literally, like, disappeared," Robertson said. "There's been nothing. It's very discouraging for us at this point...It's like going in circles for us."

Robertson said one person has been interviewed several times in reference to the case, but he is neither a suspect nor a person of interest.

The person is one of the last people to have seen Crider, Robertson said.

“At this point, we have nothing to confirm or deny his statements to us," she said.

Police have no suspects in Crider's disappearance at this time, Robertson said, although the department continues to devote time and manpower to the case, following up on social media rumors.

“We have kept this at the front of things," she said. “We still do our due diligence as far as following up things... because you never know."

Crider, who is reported as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 170 pounds, could be traveling to the Newark area, according to police. There was an unconfirmed sighting of her leaving an East Main Street church in Newark around March 29, police reported.

Anyone with information about Crider's current whereabouts is asked to call the Mansfield Police Department at 419-522-1234 or Miller at 419-755-9758.

