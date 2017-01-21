Maple Heights teacher is Cleveland Cavaliers' EveryFan

Corwyn Collier EveryFAN (Photo: Courtesy: Cleveland Cavaliers)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Maple Heights teacher Corwyn Collier, of Stow, as the 5th annual recipient of the Cavaliers' EveryFAN honor.

He will be honored at halftime at the Cleveland Cavaliers-San Antonio Spurs game tonight at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cavaliers called for nominations for unsung heroes to be named and hundreds of nominations were received, according to the Cavaliers.

Sponsored by Speedway, Collier, and his wife Iisha will receive free gasoline for a year, a pregame dinner for two at Red the Steakhouse, a pregame "Benchwarmer" experience, Wine and Gold Nation membership and premium seats to watch tonight's game, just to name a few of the rewards.

His wife had nominated him for the honor.

According to the Cavaliers' statement, Collier will be honored "...for the significant role he plays in making his community, and country, a better place to live."

"Collier, a Maple Heights High School teacher, was surprised with the exciting news earlier this week in front of his students, peers, and Principal Price....Iisha Collier...describes her husband as one of Cleveland’s finest who exemplifies the characteristics of an EveryFAN: hard-working individual, symbolizes an average fan, everyday hero, high moral values, and proud Clevelander.

