Massive crowds gather at White House to protest Trump's immigration plan

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Massive crowds have gathered at the White House Sunday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump's immigration plan.

The president's executive order suspends the entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, halts the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

On Saturday, hundreds of protesters gathered at Dulles Airport holding signs and chanting, “No hate, no fear. Refugees are welcome here.”

Gov. McAuliffe said he was “outraged and disappointed” in the executive order that bans people from certain Muslim countries from entering the U.S. The rule applies to refugees and travelers alike.

While Gov. McAuliffe said he understands the national security concerns, he wants 'extreme vetting' to be defined.

"On behalf of the people of Virginia, I urge President Trump and leaders in Washington to reverse this policy and restore our nation to its place as a beacon of opportunity for all,” he said in a statement.

