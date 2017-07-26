WKYC
Close

Mayweather-McGregor fight to be shown in several Northeast Ohio theaters

WKYC 6:38 AM. EDT July 27, 2017

We're one month out from the highly-anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Ordering the fight might be costly, so if you're interested in seeing it, consider heading to your local movie theater.

A handful of Northeast Ohio movie theaters will show the fight Aug. 26.

  • Cinemark 24 Cleveland, 6001 Canal Road, Valley View
  • Southpark Mall, 17450 Southpark Center, Strongsville
  • Cinemark 15 Macedonia, 8161 Macedonia Commons, Macedonia
  • Montrose Movies Stadium 12, Market Square at Montrose, Akron
  • Tinseltown USA, 4720 Mega Street NW, Canton

Click here for a full list of theaters.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

UFC champion Conor McGregor as confident as ever ahead of boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

WKYC

UFC's Conor McGregor feels Floyd Mayweather Jr. is "too small to win" upcoming bout

WKYC

'Self-motivated' Floyd Mayweather Jr. ready to give fans what they want to see

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories