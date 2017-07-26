Mayweather-McGregor fight to be shown in several Northeast Ohio theaters

We're one month out from the highly-anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.
Ordering the fight might be costly, so if you're interested in seeing it, consider heading to your local movie theater.
A handful of Northeast Ohio movie theaters will show the fight Aug. 26.
- Cinemark 24 Cleveland, 6001 Canal Road, Valley View
- Southpark Mall, 17450 Southpark Center, Strongsville
- Cinemark 15 Macedonia, 8161 Macedonia Commons, Macedonia
- Montrose Movies Stadium 12, Market Square at Montrose, Akron
- Tinseltown USA, 4720 Mega Street NW, Canton
Click here for a full list of theaters.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs