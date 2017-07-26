Mayweather-McGregor fight to be shown in several Northeast Ohio theaters

We're one month out from the highly-anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Ordering the fight might be costly, so if you're interested in seeing it, consider heading to your local movie theater.

A handful of Northeast Ohio movie theaters will show the fight Aug. 26.

Cinemark 24 Cleveland, 6001 Canal Road, Valley View

Southpark Mall, 17450 Southpark Center, Strongsville

Cinemark 15 Macedonia, 8161 Macedonia Commons, Macedonia

Montrose Movies Stadium 12, Market Square at Montrose, Akron

Tinseltown USA, 4720 Mega Street NW, Canton

