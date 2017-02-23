Medina County Sheriff on finding Bryon Macron's body

WKYC
The Medina County Sheriff's Office held a press conference at 4:30 p.m. today regarding the discovery of the body of Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron in Chippewa Lake Tuesday.

A kayaker found Macron's body around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The body was sent from Medina County Coroner Dr. Lisa Deranek to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for identification and testing.

 

Macron has been missing since December 16, 2016.

That morning, a maintenance worker discovered signs of a fight inside Macron’s township office, which included blood on the floor, items in disarray and Macron’s cell phone. Later officials found blood in his SUV that was found parked three miles away off Beachside Boulevard near Chippewa Lake.

Back on Jan. 5, Medina County Sheriff's Capt. David Centner said that "On the morning of Mr. Macron's disappearance (Dec. 16), Chippewa Lake was ice covered except in the center. The lake and surrounding areas including the inlet and outlets were searched by Sheriff s Deputies and an Ohio State Highway Patrol plane. Access roads between the Township Complex and Beachside Drive where his vehicle was found were also searched."

