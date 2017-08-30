Abduction attempt of 11-year-old girl reported in Lodi

The Lodi Police Department was contacted early Wednesday morning about a failed abduction attempt of an 11-year-old girl in the area of South Market Street and Wooster Street.

The girl told police she was walking to her bus stop at S. Market Street and Wooster, when a man in a "dark silver car, possibly a Honda" stopped in the middle of Wooster Street. He proceeded to jump out of his car, open his trunk, and yelled "Come here" to the girl, who ran to a friend's house, where she called 911.

The vehicle was not found following an extensive search.

The girl described the subject to police as a white male, 5'6", wearing a black rag covering his hair, a white baseball cap turned backward, a black sweatshirt, and black pants.

The Lodi Police Department is investigating the incident and is asking anybody with information to call (330) 725-6333.

© 2017 WKYC-TV