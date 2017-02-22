After trustee's body found: What we know

Bryon Macron (Photo: Medina County Sheriff's Office)

MEDINA COUNTY - The body pulled from Chippewa Lake Tuesday, has now been identified as Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron, who went missing from that area in December.

"Maybe he has a wife. Maybe he has a family," remarked Frank Webber, the kayaker who said he first discovered Macron's body Tuesday while exercising on the lake. At that time, we didn't know the identity of the man pulled from the lake who Webber described as "bloated" with "hair falling out." It seemed to Webber that he had been there for a while and appeared to be covered in sediment from the murky water.

Late Wednesday, it became clear that Macron was the one who'd been discovered. The confirmation came by Medina County Sheriff's Deputies just before 7:00 p.m.

Macron's wife can now at least have part of the answer to the question, what happened to her husband?

The love between them is one reason investigators previously said Macron wouldn't just take off--calling the circumstances suspicious.

Macron's wife was reportedly the last to see the 45-year-old at their home in mid-December, when he left for work.

Later deputies went to the Lafayette Township Administration Building, where Macron worked as a trustee. Deputies found signs of a fight inside Macron's office, blood on the floor, and the office left in disarray. Macron's cellphone had been left behind.

Blood was also discovered in his SUV. It was parked in a lot near Chippewa Lake, the same lake Bryon Macron's body would eventually be pulled from.

Remember, this is a case that has called for the investigatory prowess of the FBI, who at one point were helping with he investigation and still may be.

Macron, who served our country as Marine, was also was a big guy who we were told could take care of himself.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office says Macron's body was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner on the direction of the coroner. The Cuyahoga County M.E. would not comment on whether they would rule on the cause of death.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon at 4:00 p.m.

The enigma of what happened to Macron, is far from deciphered.

