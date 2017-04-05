Autopsy reveals Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron stabbed multiple times

(Photo: Medina County Sheriff's Office)

A former trustee was stabbed multiple times, according to preliminary autopsy results obtained today by WKYC.

Bryon Macron, a former Lafayette Township trustee, suffered stab wounds to his neck, forearms, and shoulder.

The report does not conclude the wounds killed Macron.

It sites drowning and hypothermia as other potential causes.

A cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

Circumstances around Macron's death have been shrouded in mystery since he went missing in December.

WKYC won a court ruling Wednesday, granting the station access to the autopsy reports of trustee from Medina County.

The news station, citing a journalist's exception to Ohio's public record laws, filed a lawsuit in Medina County last month.

Judge Christopher Collier held a hearing today and tentatively granted the request pending a review. Prior to the release, WKYC and prosecutors resolved the dispute and Prosecutor Forrest Thompson agreed to provide access to the documents immediately afterward.

Other media that requested the records will view them Thursday.

Macron, 45, went missing in December. His township office was found in disarray.

His body was found in February in Chippewa Lake.

The Medina County coroner contracted with the Cuyahoga County medical examiner to conduct an autopsy.

The preliminary results have been withheld until WKYC took legal action for access.

This story is developing and will be updated.

