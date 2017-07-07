Body found in Rittman woods

(Photo: Rittman Police Dept.)

RITTMAN - A man's body was found in a densely wooded area of Rittman Friday morning, city police have confirmed.

Authorities say a worker discovered the body around 9:30 a.m. while checking an oil well on the property near the intersection of Gish and Eastern roads.

Officers say the body is that of a middle-aged white male, although his identity is not known at this time.

There were no apparent signs of violence on the man's body, and police say they do not know how long the body had been in the area. An investigation is ongoing.

