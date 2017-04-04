Brunswick Citizens Bank robbed Tuesday afternoon

Citizens Bank robbery suspect (Photo: Citizens Bank surveillance video screengrab)

BRUNSWICK, OHIO - Police say the Brunswick Citizens Bank at 3720 Center Road was robbed just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the suspect is in his 20's with a slender build and a goatee. Police say he was wearing a white, hooded sweatshirt with blue lettering, a baseball cap, and blue jeans.

He ran from the bank in an unknown direction of travel with an undetermined amount of money, according to police

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brunswick Division of Police at (330) 225-9111

