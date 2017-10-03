Brunswick man gets more than 11 years for possession of child pornography

A 54-year-old Brunswick man will serve more than 11 years behind bars for possessing tens of thousands of child pornography items.

Scott M. Wroten recently pleaded guilty to receiving 136,000 images and 1,000 videos depicting actual minors engaged in sexual acts, including sexual abuse and bestiality. The files were collected over a period of five years beginning in 2011, according to authorities.

The case was tried in a federal court, and the Brunswick and Wickliffe police departments assisted federal and state authorities in the investigation.

