Brunswick 'emergency situation' ends: Police investigate murder-suicide

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- The scene is all clear.

Police in Brunswick had warned residents of the "emergency situation" asking everybody to avoid the area where shots were fired at a condo complex Sunday night at 4290 Bennington Blvd.

SWAT was called to the scene and surrounded the property where it was believed a man had barricaded himself around 7 p.m.

After authorities were unable to make contact with anybody inside the condo, they entered the residence where they found two men dead.

The situation is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

Investigators say 41-year-old Steven Bosnell of Brunswick died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The other man, whose name has not been released, was 42.

