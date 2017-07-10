Brunswick Police say robbery suspect may have children with him

BRUNSWICK - Brunswick Police are searching for a robbery suspect who may have his two young children with him.

Bret Brucato, 35, of Brunswick, is wanted for robbery. Police have not provided details on the robbery.

Police say Brucato may be driving a 2014 grey-blue Mazda 6 with Ohio plates reading GWU7293.

Police also say Brucato may have his children, ages 5 and 2, with him.

Brucato has reported contacts in Strongsville, Solon and Streetsboro.

Anyone with information on Brucato's location is asked to call police at 330-225-9111.

