Brunswick sisters shine on NBC's 'World of Dance'

(Photo: WKYC)

It was the opportunity of a lifetime.

Tuesday night, three Brunswick sisters danced their way into the national spotlight appearing on NBC's World of Dance.

Madeline, Chloe, and Lainey Mihacevich, ages 17, 15, and 12, have been dancing since they were toddlers. On Tuesday, they gave it their all hoping to impress J-Lo and the other judges.

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!

They earned an overall score of 87, enough to advance to next round.

And the girls got plenty of support back here at home. They rode in their surprise limo to a watch party at the Brew Garden and were met with tons of cheering fans.

VIDEO: Dawn Kendrick caught up with the Mihacevich girls prior to Tuesday night's broadcast of 'World of Dance.' Watch the interview from Donovan Live! below:









© 2017 WKYC-TV