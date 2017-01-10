Brunswick woman killed in Hinckley Township crash

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP - One woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Hinckley Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling east on state Route 303 when the driver lost control, veered left of center and slid into a 2013 Ford F-150. The Focus split in half and the driver was ejected.

The driver of the Focus has been identified as Tiffany L. Hauge, 20, of Brunswick. She was taken to Cleveland Clinic Brunswick, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the F-150, a 31-year-old Hubbard man, was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.