City of Medina hires new police chief

Medina Mayor Dennis Hanwell announced today that Sgt. Ed Kinney has been appointed as the city's next police chief.

The Mayor, along with Law Director Greg Huber and Councilman Jim Shields, made the decision after interviewing the three top candidates for the position last week. Mayor Hanwell said the city was "fortunate and blessed to have such an outstanding group of candidates to choose from."

While he will begin his duties as chief immediately, Sgt. Kinney will officially remain a sergeant until he is formally confirmed at next month's city council meeting.

A 20-year veteran of the Medina Police Dept., Kinney saw time with both the detective bureau and the county drug task force before earning the rank of sergeant in 2011.

