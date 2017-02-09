Columbia Gas: 'Our lines were not the source of Medina incident'

(Photo: Tim Coffey, WKYC)

MEDINA - The Columbia Gas of Oho company has responded to Thursday's explosion at a Medina apartment that took the lives of two people.

It happened around 3:18 a.m. Thursday at the Medina Village Apartments on Springbrook Drive.

An 18-year-old man who was bedridden with autism died, authorities say, when a wall came down on him.

His parents couldn't get him out of the building, and sustained burns to 80 percent of their bodies. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the fire chief tells our news partners at WTAM that the mother has since died from her injuries.

In a statement, Columbia says: Our thoughts are with the community and families dealing with the loss and impact of the tragic incident in Medina. We want to assure our customers and the community of the safe operation of our system.

Columbia Gas of Ohio crews assisted the Medina Fire Department, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in the investigation of the incident at 451 Springbrook Drive.

Our crews conducted a thorough investigation of our natural gas main and service lines that serve the area and confirmed that they are safe. While the cause of the incident is not known at this time, based on our investigation, our natural gas main lines and service lines were not the source of this incident.

We will continue to support authorities investigating the incident as they complete their investigation.

Our customers expect and deserve safe and reliable delivery of natural gas to their homes and businesses. Natural gas safety requires a partnership between Columbia Gas of Ohio, our customers and communities.





Columbia says if a customer smells an odor of natural gas, they should leave the area immediately, move to a safe location, and call 911 along with Columbia Gas of Ohio at 800-344-4077.

Medina residents can request an inside safety check of gas lines by calling Columbia Gas as well.

