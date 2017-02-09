Donations for victims of Medina explosion collected through February 24

The City of Medina, Red Cross, and Salvation Army have joined forces with the United Church of Christ,Congregational to assist with the immediate and ongoing needs of the residents impacted by the devastating explosion and subsequent fire that occurred Thursday.

The groups have set up a funding source at the United Church of Christ, Congregational located at 217 East Liberty Street in Medina.

Donations of clothing, gift cards, and personal care items will be accepted at the church Monday- Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until February 24.

UCCC is setting up a fund at First Merit/ Huntington for cash donations.

Donations made through the UCCC are tax deductable.

Questions can be directed to Ashley Gazzo, of the UCCC at 330.725.4559.

