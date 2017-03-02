Funeral arrangements for Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron set for next week

(Photo: A Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home page)

Arrangements have been made for the funeral of Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron, whose body was found last week in Chippewa Lake after having been missing since December.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday March 8, 2017 at Royal Redeemer Lutheran Church, 11680 Royalton Road (Rt. 82) in North Royalton at 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home on 18149 Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations to the Bryon Macron Benevolent Fund, c/o any Huntington Bank.

A kayaker found the 45-year-old Macron's body floating in Chippewa Lake on February 21.

It remains unclear how long Macron may have been in the water, how he got there, and how he even died. Last week, Medina County Coroner Dr. Lisa Deranek confirmed Macron’s autopsy was complete, although results of toxicology reports have yet to be revealed.

Macron had been missing since December 16, 2016. That morning, a maintenance worker discovered signs of a fight inside Macron’s township office, which included blood on the floor, items in disarray and Macron’s cell phone. Later officials found blood in his SUV that was found parked three miles away off Beachside Boulevard near Chippewa Lake.

Officials said last week they do not have a person of interest, but said it is also too premature to say if there may be a murderer.

(© 2017 WKYC)