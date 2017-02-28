Gas leak ruled cause of deadly Medina apartment explosion

(Photo: Tim Coffey, WKYC)

MEDINA - Investigators have determined the cause of the apartment explosion that killed an 18-year-old man and his mother was a natural gas leak within the building.

The exact source of the leak remains under investigation.

An 18-year-old man who was bedridden with autism was killed when a wall fell on him during the explosion Feb. 9. His parents tried to free him and his mother later died at a hospital. The father suffered burns to 80 percent of his body but survived.

Five other people were injured during the explosion and fire and about 20 residents were evacuated fro the Medina Village Apartments.

