Grassroots effort aims to 'save' Medina Birthing Center

MEDINA - Jacque Kocinski had her third child just six weeks ago and would not have wanted to deliver anywhere other than Medina Hospital.

In fact, it was part of the reason she moved just a few miles away to start a family.

“It was like ‘it’s seven minutes away’ so I didn’t have to worry about driving 40, 50-plus minutes,” she said.

But now there are new concerns, after The Cleveland Clinic announced it will be closing its birthing unit there.

Many moms will now be redirected to Akron General or Fairview Hospital where they have NICUs. For some of them the commute could take at least 30 minutes or more.

“Definitely an inconvenience for the whole community,” Kocinski said. “And it’s a risk for a lot of women and their babies.”

Not since the closing of Lakewood Hospital has the Clinic faced such scrutiny.

There are now more than 800 “likes” for a page on Facebook called “Save Medina Birthing Center.”

Parent Holly Ruprecht sees other problems too.

“They might have women showing up not very far along just because they have to drive farther,” she said.

Yet there may not be much that anyone can do, with the phase-out at Medina Hospital scheduled for July.

On Thursday, Spokeswoman Amy Kilgore released the following statement:

“We appreciate and empathize with the perspective expressed by some members of the community. While this was not an easy decision, about two-thirds of Medina County families are electing to go outside the county to hospitals that offer a higher level of care for newborns. Medina Hospital has been honored to provide this service to our community. We will continue to provide all appointments and care for women throughout their pregnancy, after they give birth, and in the event of an emergency birthing situation.”

Kilgore also points out that no staff will be losing their jobs in the transition and will be offered other positions within their system.

