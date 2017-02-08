Man with special needs killed in Medina apartment explosion

MEDINA, Ohio -- One person is dead, and two others hurt, after an early morning apartment explosion and fire in Medina.

It happened around 3:18 a.m. Thursday at the Medina Village Apartments on Springbrook Drive.

An 18-year-old man who was bedridden with autism died, authorities say, when a wall came down on him. His parents couldn't get him out of the building, and sustained burns to 80 percent of their bodies. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"The building was physically blown apart," Medina Fire Chief Bob Painter said.

Five other residents were treated for minor injuries.

Approximately 20 residents were evacuated to a gym.

Investigators are at the scene working to determine the cause.

