Many citizens don't buy authorities' Macron story

MEDINA COUNTY - A news conference by authorities leaves more questions than answers with one Northeast Ohio community.

Medina County authorities said during a news conference, Monday, that the cause and manner of Bryon Macron’s death have been ruled undetermined. People in Medina are following this case closely and everyone WKYC Channel 3 spoke with Monday evening told us something here clearly isn’t right.

Bryon Macron went missing in December. Blood and a mess were discovered at his office in the Lafayette Township headquarters where he worked as a trustee. His SUV found with blood, too, three miles away at Chippewa Lake. Kayakers came upon his body in the water there two months later.

In time, we’d learn Macron suffered six stab wounds. But according to the Medina County Coroner, those didn’t cause his death. She also said there was no evidence of water in his lungs from drowning.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Department also said this could not have been a murder.

“Based on all of the evidence obtained to date… no other person other than Bryon Macron was involved in his death,” said Capt. David Centner.

This would mean authorities believe Macron stabbed himself six times, ransacked his own office, drove three miles to Chippewa Lake and then entered the water himself.

People around Medina County following the case just don’t believe the husband and father of three could have or would have done this alone.

“It really can’t seem that it’s just one person, ya know. The deductive logic really kinda seems funny to have that situation happen as it panned out,” said Jay Klinect.

“Someone’s just not gonna fall onto a knife six times then jump into a lake. It’s just not gonna happen,” said Derek Pincombe.

“It does definitely sound suspicious,” Becky Milewski told us.

Despite the inconclusive autopsy, authorities say the investigation does remain active.



