Medina Christmas decorations win holiday TSO contest

MEDINA, Ohio -- Through the month of December we showed you pictures of light displays all across Northeast Ohio.

It was part of a Trans-Siberian Orchestra holiday lights contest, which Jeff and Carrie Lewis from Medina won.

They sent us a picture of their home at 3820 Granger Road decked out for the holidays.

Their prizes include a light display kit featuring the music of TSO. They will also be going to the New Year's Eve TSO performance at Quicken Loans Arena.

Jeff says this year's display is even bigger than last year's since they expanded into the back yard.

If you'd like to see the decorations in person, the couple said they're leaving the lights up until Jan. 1.

(© 2016 WKYC)