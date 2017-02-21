Medina County | Body pulled from Chippewa Lake

(Photo: Hilary Golston, WKYC)

A body has been recovered from Chippewa Lake in Medina County.

There is no confirmation yet as to the identity of the body.

WKYC's Hillary Golston spoke with the kayaker who discovered the body in the lake just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The kayaker, Frank Weber, said the body looked like that of a middle-aged man.

Golston also said officials from the Medina County Sheriff's Office, EMS and the Medina County Coroner were at the scene.

This is the same area that investigators have been searching for missing Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron.

His car was found close to the scene.

Back on Jan. 5, Medina County Sheriff's Capt. David Centner said that "On the morning of Mr. Macron's disappearance (Dec. 16), Chippewa Lake was ice covered except in the center. The lake and surrounding areas including the inlet and outlets were searched by Sheriff s Deputies and an Ohio State Highway Patrol plane. Access roads between the Township Complex and Beachside Drive where his vehicle was found were also searched."

