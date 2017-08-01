Medina County dispatcher injured directing traffic at fair

The view from the gate outside of the Medina County Fair in 2016. (Photo: Medina County Fair)

MEDINA - A Medina County Sheriff's Dispatcher is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic at the Medina County Fair.

According to Capt. David Centner of the Medina County Sheriff's Office, the dispatcher was hit while directing traffic near the main fair entrance off of U.S. 42. at around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

The car was exiting the fair when the accident occurred.

The injured dispatcher was taken to Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital before being flown to MetroHealth. He has non-life threatening injuries.

the accident is being investigated by the Medina Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

© 2017 WKYC-TV