Medina County man dies following Saturday car crash

A Medina County man has died from injuries he sustained in a multi-car crash Saturday morning.

Lodi resident Jeremiah Jackson, 37, was one of four people injured in the accident that occurred at the intersection of State Route 604 and Miller Road in Wayne County. He was pronounced dead at Akron City Hospital on Monday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jackson and two other passengers where riding in an Kia Sorrento being driven by 26-year-old Matthew Emrick around 9:10 a.m. Saturday. As the car approached the intersection, an International straight truck traveling south on Miller Road failed to yield at a stop sign. The collision sent Emrick's Kia into a utility pull before it overturned.

In addition to Jeremiah Jackson's death, Emrick and the two other passengers (Briana Carter and Dorothy Senz) also sustained serious injuries. Senz, who was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, had to be taken to the hospital via air ambulance.

The driver of the truck, 51-year-old James Steiner, was uninjured in the crash. The cause of the incident remains under investigation and police do not believe alcohol was a factor.

