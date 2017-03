Medina Police (Photo: WKYC)

MEDINA - Police in Medina are investigating a murder-suicide that apparently took place at a residence in the 900 block of Red Oak Circle.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

The Medina County Coroner, along with detectives from the Medina Police Department, are investigating. No further information has been released at this time.

