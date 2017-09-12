MISSING | 86-year-old Medina man suffers from dementia

(Photo: Medina County Sheriff's Office)

The Medina County Sheriff's Office has issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for an elderly man who has not been seen since this morning.

Authorities say 86-year-old Albert Simmons drove away from his home on Ballash Road in Medina around 11:45 a.m. and has yet to return. He was driving a gray 2007 Ford F-150 much like the one seen below. The truck has an Ohio license plate with the number EGE-3768.

(Photo: Medina County Sheriff's Office)

Mr. Simmons, who suffers from dementia, is described as a 5-foot-8 white male, weighing 185 lbs., with brown hair and gray eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple pull-over and black pants.

Anyone with information on Mr Simmons' location is asked to immediately call 911.

