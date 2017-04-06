Missteps add to mystery, misery in Bryon Macron's death

Bryon Macron (Photo: Medina County Sheriff's Office)

MEDINA - The case of Lafayette Township Trustee Byron Macron’s death has been shrouded in mystery ever since the small town trustee and family man went missing shortly before Christmas.

Missteps by law enforcement and a trail of blood and eventual tears ended at the shores of Chippewa Lake.

Blood in his Lafayette Township office. Blood in his black SUV parked next to Chippewa Lake. Signs of violent struggle are clear. Yet, no sign of Byron Macron. And – on orders of Medina County Sheriff’s investigators – no search of the waters that Dec. 16 day.

Fast-forward two months to Feb. 21. Past the vigils, yellow ribbons, sleepless nights and fruitless searches.

It’s on this day that a kayaker spots a body in the same water. It’s the remains of Macron. Preliminary autopsy reports show he was fully dressed in jeans, boots, a dress shirt and long-sleeved sweater.

Slash marks match stab wounds found on each forearm, wounds that appear defensive.

There’s also a 3-inch gaping, deep wound on the right side of his neck. His jugular and carotid artery, however, remain intact.

How Macron died and how he wound up in Chippewa Lake remains unknown. His autopsy is not complete. Investigators leave open the possibility that he drowned. But how? And why?

Law enforcement have been tight-lipped, even forcing Channel 3 News to sue for access to public autopsy records. And despite the wounds, the blood, the signs of a struggle, his death is not yet considered a homicide. He was a Marine vet, 6-foot-1, nearly 300 pounds. A jeweler by day, a volunteer youth football coach on the side. It's clear he fought back inside that tiny office.

Still, silence. His wife of 23 years, Victoria, and her three daughters have little to no contact with investigators. Victoria Macron told WKYC she’s heartbroken and frustrated, waiting answers that are slow to come.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results before concluding the autopsy. Those tests will only confirm whether drugs or alcohol were in his system. They won’t tell why he wound up in Chippewa Lake.

