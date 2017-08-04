Medina mother killed when tree falls on SUV in Montville

MONTVILLE, OHIO - A mother was killed when a tree fell on her SUV as she was driving in Montville Township Friday afternoon.

Twenty-eight-year-old Devon Cook, of Medina, was driving southbound on River Styx Road between Turnberry and Lake Ridge roads when a tree fell on her car.

Police say the tree fell on the driver's seat portion of the car, causing it to travel off the roadway into a wooded area. Cook was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cook's baby was in the backseat on the driver's side. Police say the baby suffered no visible injuries but was taken to Medina Hospital for evaluation.

Police reiterated speed was not a factor in the crash and called it a "freak accident."

The crash scene was the same spot where a deadly crash occurred a few years ago.

