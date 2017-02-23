New questions surround the death of local trustee

Bryon Macron (Photo: Medina County Sheriff's Office)

MEDINA - At a news conference Thursday, Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said that the investigation into both the disappearance and death of Lafayette Township trustee Bryan Macron was still ongoing.

As a result, he made clear that most questions from the media would not be answered.

Though Medina County Coroner Dr. Lisa Deranek confirmed Macron’s autopsy was complete, she did not share preliminary results.

Earlier this week a kayaker had discovered his body floating in Chippewa Lake.

It remains unclear how long Macron may have been in the water, how he got there, and how he even passed.

Macron went missing December 16th.

Sheriff Tom Miller was questioned Thursday as to why dive teams never went in.

“I think if we thought it was appropriate at the time, if we had found something that would indicate we thought he was in there, that would have been done,” he said.

The only search of the lake was done along the shore and by air.

“We were looking for footprints that would lead to the lake and we did not find any. I can’t tell you why we did not find any and I cannot tell you then why he showed up there,” Sheriff Miller added.

Officials said Thursday they do not have a person of interest, but said it is also too premature to say if there may be a murderer.

“There is insufficient evidence that’s in our hands at this time that we’re willing to divulge because of its ongoing nature that leads us in one direction or another,” Forrest Thompson said.

Toxicology reports have been ordered and are due back in a few weeks.

