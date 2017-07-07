One dead after fatal two-vehicle crash in Medina County

(Photo: WFAA)

Medina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car fatal crash Friday evening.

The crash took place on Interstate 76 around 1 p.m.

A semi tractor-trailer and a 1982 Honda Nighthawk were both traveling Westbound in separate lanes on the Interstate.

The semi tractor-trailer attempted to switch lanes causing the motorcycle to swerve into the berm where it lost control.

After losing control, the motorcycle was struck by the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor trailer, 49-year-old Matthew McRedmond was not injured.

However, Motorcyclist, 29-year-old Andre Elliot of Niles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Medina County Sheriff's Office, Seville Police, Westfield Police Department, Guilford Township Fire Department, Medina County Coroner's office, and Ohio Department of Transportation.

