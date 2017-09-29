Pair accused of robbing Medina bank with child in car

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

MEDINA - Police are searching for a woman who robbed a bank and fled in a vehicle with a male driver and child in the back seat.

According to police, the woman robbed the Chase Bank on East Reagan Parkway just before 5 p.m. Thursday. The woman fled with a small amount of cash and was seen in a small, burgundy sedan, possibly a Kia Optima, according to police.

Police say that same car was seen in the area prior to the robbery. A man with light brown hair was driving the car with a small child in the back seat.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Medina Police.

