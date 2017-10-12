Police search for suspect in Rittman home invasion

RITTMAN - A masked gunman terrorized a Rittman mom and her daughters in their own home when he robbed them at gunpoint.

The surveillance video is chilling.

The armed robbery happened on sacred ground, the home on Louise St. where Cheryl Mathys is raising adopted kids.

Like a real life scary movie playing out, Mathys’ home security camera shows the masked man pointing a gun at her after he forced her out of her bed around 3:30 a.m.

"There stood a man right in my face with a gun," says Mathys.

Her 13-year-old daughter, Sierra, was sleeping in the same room.

"Before she even got out of the door he was like...where's the money?" says Sierra.

It was emergency cash Mathys had stashed away that he was talking about.

"He knew it was originally in a yellow envelope months ago. I felt like someone told him or put him up to it," says Mathys.

Sierra told Channel 3, "I told him to stop. He told me to shut up and pointed the gun at me. When he drug my mom into the hall, I ran and tried to lock the door and jumped out the window."

"I'm trying to think how am I going to get out of this alive?" said Mathys.

A stranger in a shiny satiny face mask in their home.

It turns out Cheryl and 4 of her 6 adopted daughters who were home weren't injured in what could have been so tragic.

The irony, not lost on us that the BAD guy busted through the back door with THIS verse posted from the GOOD book.

“For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord. To prosper you and NOT HARM YOU"



The guy with the gun who is still out there, ran off with $300 but stole so much more in peace of mind you can't put a price on.



"I’m scared it will happen again and that he will come back and actually shoot us this time," says Sierra.

Mathys looks at Sierra and says choked up, “I just want my kids to feel safe."

Those surveillance cameras, by the way, were originally purchased so Cheryl could keep an eye on her girls when she can’t be there.

So proud of them, and more grateful for them than ever now.

LISTEN: You can hear 911 audio from the scene below:

