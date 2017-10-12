Rittman resident captures home invasion on surveillance camera: video

RITTMAN, OHIO - A Rittman family is safe after a suspect broke into their home with a gun during a robbery attempt.

The suspect remains at large, though he or she was captured by the resident's home surveillance camera.

The suspect entered through the back door of the Louise Street home around 3:15 a.m. Thursday while the homeowner and her children slept. The suspect entered the homeowner's bedroom, pointed a gun at her and grabbed her arm while demanding money.

The woman was not injured.

The suspect fled with cash and has not been identified.

