(Photo: Brunswick Hills Fire Dept./Facebook)

Brunswick Hills fire and EMS crews responded to the scene of a crash Saturday in which a car collided with a bike on Grafton Road.

According to authorities, "several people" were transported from the scene, including one via air ambulance. The Valley City Fire Dept. also provided assistance.

This is a developing story. Please stay with WKYC for any further updates.

© 2017 WKYC-TV