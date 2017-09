(Photo: Seville Fire Dept./Facebook)

Check out what the Seville Fire Dept. posted on their Facebook page!

They report helping to deliver a baby on the side of the highway earlier this week., and with the parent's permission even shared the beautiful little guy's photo.

His name is Roman Matthew, and he was born on 11:21 a.m. Friday morning.

The fire department says both mom and baby are doing great.

