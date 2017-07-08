Suspect wanted after Brunswick bank robbery

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who robbed a Key Bank in Brunswick.
It happened shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday at the bank in the 3600 block of Center Road.
The suspect is believed to be in his 30s and is approximately 6’ tall.
He was wearing a Cleveland Indians block “C” baseball hat, a green shirt, black jogging pants and white sandals.
He fled the area in a newer gray sedan on Center Road.
Anybody with information is asked to call the Brunswick Police Department at 330-225-9111.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
