Suspect wanted after Brunswick bank robbery

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who robbed a Key Bank in Brunswick.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday at the bank in the 3600 block of Center Road.

The suspect is believed to be in his 30s and is approximately 6’ tall.

He was wearing a Cleveland Indians block “C” baseball hat, a green shirt, black jogging pants and white sandals.

He fled the area in a newer gray sedan on Center Road.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Brunswick Police Department at 330-225-9111.

