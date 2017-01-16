Video shows Wadsworth officer carrying woman from car

(Photo: Wadsworth Police Department/Facebook)

WADSWORTH - A Wadsworth Police Officer is being recognized for his efforts to save lives.

The Wadsworth Police Department posted an amazing dashcam video on its Facebook page.

It shows Officer Cody Lamielle helping two women stopped on the side of State Route 57 with mechanical issues earlier this month.

The officer ended up carrying the elderly woman away from the scene, just before the front of the car burst into flames.

After he made sure the women were safe, he called for backup from police and fire.

Watch the full video below:

