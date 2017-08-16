Vigil in Medina held for Charlottesville victim

(Photo: Sean Forester, WKYC)

MEDINA - On the heels of Charlottesville they came.

To light up the Medina Square.

It's what fear and frustration, hope and resolve looked like Wednesday night.

They prayed. And ranted...

They sang. And PROMISED to turn the tide on racism.

What looked to be about 200 people from all over, not just Medina.

Pledging to BE the change.

They stood shoulder to shoulder in solidarity in their strong resolve to stand up to racism.

"This is unacceptable. We have to do something," said Judi Holowatyj, with Medina County Forever. She helped organize the vigil after feeling helpless at home.

Judi was pleased on Wednesday that the crowd came from all over. "Yeah we're getting people from Cleveland, Wadsworth, Akron, Brunswick, Medina and other cities," said Holowatyj.

Ken McMurray of Medina didn't mince words about why he came.

"Well because I'm mad as hell. And I'm not gonna take it anymore. I'm too old. I'm not gonna wait for anyone else to step up. I'm here to step up," said McMurray.

They prayed too.

"That barriers that divide us may crumble"

3 generations of the Katz family, from 77-years-old to 16, came for the same reason.

"To represent the minorities. To stand up to hate that's in this world. I never would've thought I'd see America turned into a war zone," said 16-year-old Owen Kranz of Medina.

"We have to raise our voices and we have to be heard. We can't be silent," said Holowatyj.

That from the quaint little corner of the world called Medina. Where, they pointed out at Wednesday's vigil, that the Underground Railroad once ran through.

Now, a renewed call for equality.

