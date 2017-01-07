Vigil tonight for missing Medina County township trustee Bryon Macron

Bryon Macron (Photo: Medina County Sheriff's Office)

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, OHIO - Saturday night at 7 p.m., neighbors in Medina County's LaFayette Township are holding a vigil for missing Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron.

The candlelight vigil is being organized by a neighbor on Ivandale Drive.

On Thursday, the Medina County Sheriff and the Lafayette Township Trustees provided an update on the investigation into Macron's disappearance.

According to Capt David Centner of the Medina County Sheriff's office, the investigation continues and the office is waiting for results of forensic tests by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The morning of Dec.16, a maintenance worker discovered signs of a fight inside Macron’s township office, which included blood on the floor, items in disarray and Macron’s cell phone. Later officials found blood in his SUV that was found parked three miles away off Beachside Boulevard near Chippewa Lake.

Macron, 45, is a married father of three who served in the U.S. Marines and has been a trustee since 2010 in the township of about 5,000 people.

Centner's update continued, stating that "On the morning of Mr. Macron's disappearance, Chippewa Lake was ice covered except in the center. The lake and surrounding areas including the inlet and outlets were searched by Sheriff s Deputies and an Ohio State Highway Patrol plane. Access roads between the Township Complex and Beachside Drive where his vehicle was found were also searched. Based on the facts, as we know them today, there is no need for further investigation of the lake at this time."

Centner also addressed the issue of a rumor, that money may be missing from the township. "To be clear, there is no evidence any money is missing from the township," Center wrote.

Cuyahoga Crime Stoppers has issued a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to locating Macron, according to Centner. Anyone with information is asked to please call the Medina County Sheriffs Office Detective Bureau at 330-725-9116 or Cuyahoga Crime Stoppers at 216-252¬7463.

Lynda Bowers and Michael Costello, the other Lafayette Township Trustees, also released a letter Thursday.

It echoed some of the information released by the sheriff's office and also included:

Dear Lafayette Township and Chippewa Lake Village friends and neighbors:

"He is three weeks gone, and yet Trustee Bryon Macron's disappearance has seemed like an eternity to our township. So many of you have offered prayers and positive support, and your trustees and Bryon's family thank you."

"Waiting is difficult, but here are some ways you may be able to help law enforcement. If you know anything that you even remotely think could be helpful to investigators, please report it to the Sheriff or Crime Stoppers. If you live on a route one would travel between the township complex and Chippewa Lake and have a camera on your home, garage or other outbuilding that may have captured the flow of traffic between the hours of 1 a.m. on Thursday December 15 and 7 a.m. Friday, December 16 - which has not already been viewed by law enforcement - please let the Sheriff know."

"We want you to know we have faith in the Sheriffs office to continue to keep us safe and find Bryon."

"The rumor that township funds are missing is false. Similarly, there is no evidence to support the rumor that the Nexus project is in any way connected to Bryon's disappearance."

"Since Bryon went missing on the morning of December 16, we have respected the request of law enforcement to refrain from comment on the Macron case. However, amid rumors and growing social media speculation we believe our residents deserve a higher level of communication. Your Trustees requested a meeting with investigators and obtained permission to provide this information directly to you, our residents, since they do not feel it will compromise their investigation."

"In response to requests from the community, the Bryon Macron Benevolent fund has been set up to help support the Macron family during this most difficult time. Donations can be made at any First Merit bank branch."