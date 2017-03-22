Wadsworth man allegedly exposed himself to teen

MEDINA, OHIO - Medina Police have arrested a Wadsworth man accused of exposing himself to a teenager earlier this month.
According to police, Trevor Freeman, 23, allegedly exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl as she walked to school March 7.
The victim was able to provide police with a partial license plate, which helped lead to Freeman's arrest.
Freeman has a pair of similar charges for previous separate incidents stemming from December 2016 and February 2017. He's currently being held in the Medina County Jail.
