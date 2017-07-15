WKYC
Wadsworth Police issue missing adult alert

WKYC 9:50 PM. EDT July 15, 2017

WADSWORTH - Wadsworth Police have issued a missing adult alert for a 69-year-old man suffering from dementia.

Police say Fred Alexander went missing around 5:30 P.M. Saturday after leaving his house on Whippoorwill Lane. He was last seen walking a yellow Labrador while wearing long khaki pants, a grey shirt, and a camouflage baseball cap.

This is one of two missing adult alerts issued in the area Saturday. 74-year-old Thomas Gunter is currently missing in Summit County.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call either 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing persons unit at (866) 693-9171.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

