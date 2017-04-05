WKYC wins court ruling in case of Medina County trustee Bryon Macron's autopsy

Bryon Macron (Photo: Medina County Sheriff's Office)

MEDINA COUNTY - WKYC won a court ruling today granting the station access to the autopsy reports in the death of Medina County trustee Bryon Macron.

WKYC, citing a journalist's exception to Ohio's public record laws, filed a lawsuit in Medina County last month.

Today, Judge Christopher Collins granted WKYC's request and ordered prosecutors provide access to the documents.

Macron, 45, went missing in December. His body was found in Chippewa Lake in February.

The Medina County Coroner contracted the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner to conduct an autopsy.

Preliminary results have been withheld until WKYC took legal action for access.

