WKYC's Amani Abraham takes on the nation's best grocery bagger

There's a science behind being the best bagger in the nation – and WKYC Channel 3's Amani Abraham received a lesson on Thursday night at Buehler's in Medina.

It's hard to count just how many grocery bags 23-year-old Brady Long handles in a single day. But what we do know, he's the best at his job.

Long competed with some of the best baggers across the nation in the National Grocer Association's Best Bagger Championship in Las Vegas. He showcased his talents, and captured the grand prize of $10,000.

The competition judges you on four different categories; speed, distribution of the weights of the bags, proper bagging techniques, and style and attitude.

The style and attitude has to deal with confidence and flashing a smile when you can. The University of Akron student says it comes with experience. He's been working as a bagger at Buehler's in Medina for the past five years, since he was in high school.

So what's the secret? How does one become the best bagger in the nation ?

My big tip in the competition, is once you put it in the bag, leave it.," Long explains. "Don't go back and keep adjusting it. It'll just slow you down."

Talking to Brady Long got me thinking. What if we put together a friendly competition? My family has been in the grocery business for decades, so I enlisted some help from my dad and brother. Just little training before I put my bagging skills to the test against the best in the nation.

You can watch Brady vs. Amani above!

