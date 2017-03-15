Medina Police investigate death of man found Monday in storage yard

Medina Police (Photo: WKYC)

MEDINA, OHIO - The Medina Police Department and the Medina County Coroner are investigating the death of Brandon Lamiel, 20, according to a news release.

WKYC has learned from Medina Police Lt. Dave Birckbichler that Lamiel's body was found Monday in a storage yard on West Smith Road. by an employee of the storage yard.

The Medina County Coroner is awaiting toxicology and autopsy reports to determine the cause of death, according to Birckbichler.

Birckbichler says the Medina Police Department did not have a missing persons case or any other open case regarding Lamiel at this time.

