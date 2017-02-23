Missing 12-year-old Trumbull County girl found safe

FOWLER, Ohio -- An alert was briefly issued in several counties Thursday after a 12-year-old girl went missing Wednesday afternoon.

The alert has been canceled, and the child has been located.

Authorities said Lana McCallun was believed to be in danger after she was last seen leaving her home in Trumbull County around 2:30 p.m.

The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office said they were "very concerned for her safety and has been conducting a search to locate her."

The endangered missing child advisory was in effect for the following counties:

Trumbull

Ashtabula

Geauga

Portage

Mahoning

